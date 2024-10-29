Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BRE stock opened at C$15.18 on Tuesday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a twelve month low of C$11.06 and a twelve month high of C$15.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$110.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, Director Gitanjli Datt bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,330.00. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

