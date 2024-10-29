Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

BIPC opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

