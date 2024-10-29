BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in October

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the September 30th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.4 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

