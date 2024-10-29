BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) vs. Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Financial Analysis

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BW LPG and Mondee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BW LPG alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BW LPG N/A N/A N/A Mondee -33.46% N/A -20.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BW LPG and Mondee”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BW LPG $3.51 billion 0.50 N/A N/A N/A Mondee $232.97 million 0.47 -$60.82 million ($1.02) -1.27

Analyst Ratings

BW LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Mondee.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BW LPG and Mondee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BW LPG 0 0 0 0 N/A Mondee 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mondee has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 178.85%. Given Mondee’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mondee is more favorable than BW LPG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of Mondee shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Mondee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About BW LPG

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services. It owns and operates LPG vessels and a fleet of very large gas carriers. The company was formerly known as BW Gas LPG Holding Limited and changed its name to BW LPG Limited in September 2013. BW LPG Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Mondee

(Get Free Report)

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of leisure travel and gig economy workers, vacation homes, hotels, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.