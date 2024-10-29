Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 185.50 ($2.41), with a volume of 79894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of £74.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,649.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 173.92.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

