Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 279.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,481,000 after buying an additional 8,378,173 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $172,902,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,481,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 181.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 24,961.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,497,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after buying an additional 2,487,919 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $28.78. 25,881,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,802,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -365.21%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

