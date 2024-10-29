Canaccord Genuity Group Increases SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $128.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

NYSE SN opened at $111.17 on Friday. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $112.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,482,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth $62,309,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth about $38,290,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SharkNinja by 29.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,695,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,450,000 after acquiring an additional 380,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 1,394.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 237,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

