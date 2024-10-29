Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 13,954 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,046,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after buying an additional 1,157,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,198.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 994,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,886,000 after buying an additional 950,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.10.
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
