Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Vima LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgepath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 40,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average is $94.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

