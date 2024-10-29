Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of -62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.21%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

