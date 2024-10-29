Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Makes New $842,000 Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.
IUSB opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $47.44.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
