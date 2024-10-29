Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,914 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,406 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 151.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $43,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

TJX stock opened at $114.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.05 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

