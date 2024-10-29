Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.4% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 675.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $345.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $196.12 and a 1 year high of $349.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.86 and a 200 day moving average of $317.69. The company has a market cap of $137.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.36%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

