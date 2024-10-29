Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.44.

Capital Power Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE CPX traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$50.37. 136,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,874. The stock has a market cap of C$6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.08. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$33.90 and a 52 week high of C$52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$774.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total transaction of C$308,355.00. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $322,274 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

