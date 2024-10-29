Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,500 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the September 30th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,547.5 days.
Capricorn Metals Stock Performance
Capricorn Metals stock remained flat at C$4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday. Capricorn Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.53.
About Capricorn Metals
