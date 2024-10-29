Card Factory (LON:CARD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.14), with a volume of 2891134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.10 ($1.16).
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.00) price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Card Factory’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.
In related news, insider Pamela Powell bought 4,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,956.64 ($6,428.01). 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.
