Cardano Price Down 4.2% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.21 billion and $291.03 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.27 or 0.03673018 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00037733 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,214,671 coins and its circulating supply is 34,986,894,173 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

