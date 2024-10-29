Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

TSE CJ opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$169.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.70 million. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.625118 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,960.00. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.