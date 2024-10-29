Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.92.
CDLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Capmk lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 35.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cardlytics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CDLX stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.67.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 50.21%. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
