Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Achieves $91.64 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $91.64 million and $7.19 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,020,309,438 coins and its circulating supply is 12,411,674,343 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,018,772,057 with 12,410,208,827 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.00716953 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $7,711,515.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”



