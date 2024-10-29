Cavco Industries (CVCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2024

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCOGet Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cavco Industries to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $418.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.65. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $233.84 and a 52 week high of $452.42.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total value of $35,323.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,913.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total value of $35,323.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,913.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,663 shares of company stock worth $1,882,930 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVCO

About Cavco Industries

(Get Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.