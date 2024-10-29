Cavco Industries (CVCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $477.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cavco Industries to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cavco Industries Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $418.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.65. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $233.84 and a 52 week high of $452.42.
CVCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
