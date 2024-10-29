CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.31, but opened at $22.53. CECO Environmental shares last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 141,893 shares traded.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.94 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CECO. Northland Securities lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,740. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth about $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 9.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $827.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

See Also

