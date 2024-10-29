CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $729,335.59

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $23.11 million and $729,335.59 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02900961 USD and is up 4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $622,066.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

