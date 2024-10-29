CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.740-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $31.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Get Our Latest Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.