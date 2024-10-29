Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 158320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Central Puerto

Central Puerto Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). Central Puerto had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 52.54%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Central Puerto during the third quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Central Puerto by 62.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.