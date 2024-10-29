Centrifuge (CFG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.48 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $18.48 million and approximately $774,928.48 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 555,421,687 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 555,384,491 with 503,540,793 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.2945919 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,871,167.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

