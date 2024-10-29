Century Casinos (CNTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Century Casinos to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 40.28% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Century Casinos Price Performance

CNTY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

