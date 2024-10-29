Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Short Interest Update

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Century Financial Price Performance
Century Financial stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. Century Financial has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $33.94.
Century Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Century Financial’s payout ratio is 49.74%.
About Century Financial
Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company’s primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Century Financial
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.