Cerillion (LON:CER) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 713.50 ($9.25) and last traded at GBX 1,700 ($22.05), with a volume of 25574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,705 ($22.11).

Cerillion Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,798.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,689.80. The company has a market cap of £505.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,486.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

About Cerillion

(Get Free Report)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.