Chainbing Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Chainbing has a market cap of $59.73 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

