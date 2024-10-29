Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 29th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$437.20 million.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Inflation Trades Gain Momentum: What Investors Should Watch
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Onsemi Stock Is Down, But Not for Long – Is It Time to Buy?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Cigna Considers Humana Acquisition – What It Means for the Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.