Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATGU) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that shareholders approved several significant proposals during an extraordinary general meeting held on October 25, 2024.

As previously indicated in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company on April 18, 2023, Chenghe Acquisition I Co., formerly known as LatAmGrowth SPAC, entered into an investment management trust agreement with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company. This agreement, amended on various occasions, led to the approval of the Trust Amendment Proposal on October 25, 2024. Subsequently, the Company and the Trustee signed Amendment No. 4 to the Trust Agreement on the same day.

The shareholders’ meeting saw approval for amendments to the Company’s amended and restated memorandum and articles of association. The Extension Amendment Proposal extended the termination date by which Chenghe Acquisition I Co. must consummate a business combination, cease operations, or redeem all outstanding Class A ordinary shares. The vote also allowed for additional extensions up to April 27, 2025, with specified deposits for each extension.

Moreover, the Dissolution Expenses Amendment Proposal was favored, removing a provision allowing the Company to withdraw interest earned on funds in the Trust Account to cover dissolution expenses if a business combination is not completed by the Termination Date.

Additionally, shareholders greenlighted the Trust Amendment Proposal, aligning the Trust Agreement with the Extension and Dissolution Expenses Amendments.

The final voting results indicated overwhelming support for these proposals at the Extraordinary General Meeting, with detailed breakdowns of votes provided in the filing. Notably, the Company pledged commitments to deposit extra incentives into the Trust Account for each extension period, as outlined in the Extension Amendment Proposal.

Furthermore, a proposal to adjourn the Extraordinary General Meeting for specified reasons was not presented to shareholders at the meeting.

The Form 8-K filing includes various exhibits, such as the Amendment to Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association and Amendment No. 4 to the Investment Management Trust Agreement dated October 25, 2024.

Pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Chenghe Acquisition I Co., represented by Zhaohai Wang, Chief Financial Officer, signed the report on October 29, 2024, reflecting the formal approval of these amendments by the Company’s shareholders.

Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on businesses in Latin America or Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States.

