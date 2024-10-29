Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 49.2% in October

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock remained flat at $0.44 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,843. The company has a market cap of $20.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.90.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.12%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

