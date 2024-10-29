China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,486 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital International Investors increased its position in BeiGene by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,064,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,806,000 after purchasing an additional 727,556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the second quarter worth $54,412,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth $29,649,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BeiGene by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,862,000 after buying an additional 117,905 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth $12,846,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.21.

BeiGene Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BGNE opened at $217.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 0.62. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.97 and a 12-month high of $248.16.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,433,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,433,958.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Titus B. Ball sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $26,021.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $4,901,050 over the last three months. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Stories

