China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,207.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,464,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $2,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,838.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $2,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 209,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,838.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,470 shares in the company, valued at $7,193,525.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,577,309 shares of company stock worth $42,151,184. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ROIV opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

