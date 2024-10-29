China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 431,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,935,000 after purchasing an additional 101,253 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 666.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $130.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.59 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair raised Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.95.

Get Our Latest Report on SRPT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.