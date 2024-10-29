China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.11 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total value of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,004,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,902,816.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,004,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $234.95 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.