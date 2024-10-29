China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 101.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,999 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises 1.0% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002,450 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $186,127,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,476,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 750.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,283,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 65.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,934,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AZN opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $235.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

