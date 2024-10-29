China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,858.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,470,000 after purchasing an additional 616,301 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11,107.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 349,329 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 122.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 551,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 303,207 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,864,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,178,000 after purchasing an additional 289,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.75 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

