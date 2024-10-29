Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.49. Approximately 4,062,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 13,837,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.49.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Shellback Capital LP increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

