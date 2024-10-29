Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $208.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.88. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $124.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 300.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,500 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Cintas by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 784,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,531,000 after buying an additional 586,271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3,302.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,194,000 after acquiring an additional 486,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 510,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,170,000 after acquiring an additional 383,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 506,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,193,000 after acquiring an additional 368,645 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

