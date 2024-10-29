Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in October

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Citycon Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:COYJF remained flat at C$6.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.02. Citycon Oyj has a one year low of C$6.02 and a one year high of C$6.02.

About Citycon Oyj

Citycon Oyj, a real estate investment company, operates as an owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centers for urban living in the Nordic region. The company develops retail, office space, and residential properties. It owns 36 centers and 1 other retail property. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

