Civeo (CVEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $188.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. Civeo had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $406.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. Civeo has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.92.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,015. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

