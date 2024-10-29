Civeo (CVEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $188.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. Civeo had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Civeo Price Performance
Shares of CVEO stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $406.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. Civeo has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.92.
Insider Transactions at Civeo
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVEO
About Civeo
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Civeo
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- About the Markup Calculator
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.