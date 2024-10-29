Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Clarkson Stock Performance
Clarkson stock remained flat at $44.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $58.20.
Clarkson Company Profile
