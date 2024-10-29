CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 335.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $520,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after purchasing an additional 570,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNA traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $48.78. 11,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,716. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,832.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,151 shares of company stock worth $2,449,311 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

