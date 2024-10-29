Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) PT Raised to $76.00

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Hovde Group from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCB

Coastal Financial Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. Coastal Financial has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $853.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coastal Financial will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coastal Financial

In related news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,337.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,543,736.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $366,049.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,912 shares in the company, valued at $15,886,798.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,337.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,543,736.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,116 in the last three months. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 367.9% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.