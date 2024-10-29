Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Columbia India Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:INXX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.36. 10,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 7,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.
Columbia India Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36.
