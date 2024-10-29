Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 217,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance
CFRUY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.83. 626,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $16.91.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.
