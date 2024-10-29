Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BVN shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

