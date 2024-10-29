Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 1,077,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,766.0 days.
Computershare Stock Performance
CMSQF remained flat at $17.71 during trading on Monday. 908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. Computershare has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $18.80.
About Computershare
