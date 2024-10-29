Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 1,077,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,766.0 days.

Computershare Stock Performance

CMSQF remained flat at $17.71 during trading on Monday. 908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. Computershare has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

